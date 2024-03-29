Employees, Former Employees, and Individuals on the Company Health Plan of Bonney Forge Corporation May Have Been Impacted by a Security Incident

MT. UNION, Pa., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonney Forge is notifying individuals about a recent incident that may affect the security of the personal information for current employees, former employees and retirees, and individuals participating in the company health plan.

Bonney Forge is a manufacturer of forged steel fittings and valves headquartered in Mt. Union , Pa. Bonney Forge operates exclusively on a business-to-business basis. Personal data Bonney Forge processes is limited to employee or contractor information.

Bonney Forge discovered suspicious network activity resulting in a partial systems outage on January 26, 2024. Bonney Forge immediately launched its incident response procedures, engaged external experts to identify the cause of the incident; and notified the FBI.

Bonney Forge identified the incident as a ransomware attack. Bonney Forge took steps to contain, remediate, and quickly restore systems securely. This threat has been eliminated and systems are secure from this attack.

Bonney Forge, with the assistance of external third-party experts and breach legal counsel conducted a thorough investigation into the incident determining the breach period began on January 22, 2023, but also determined there is no indication of any fraudulent use of any data at this time. While Bonney Forge pre-breach preparedness ensured high fidelity back-ups were available and systems were securely restored, the company also undertook a data mining exercise to identify files and potentially impacted individuals.

Bonney Forge secured the services of Experian IdentityWorksSM to provide identity and credit monitoring services, at no cost to impacted individuals, for at least twelve (12) months. Bonney Forge provided notices to potentially impacted individuals in early March. Impacted individuals are encouraged to enroll with Experian to receive the identity and credit monitoring services.

If you believe you were impacted, have additional questions about the incident or the Experian services, please contact Bonney Forge at [email protected].

