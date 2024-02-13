EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY CALL FOR MORE DIVERSE AND EQUITABLE WORKPLACES

76% say diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces are important.

Majority want clarity and confidence from leaders on how they're creating equitable workplaces.

Employees want to hear about more than just the bottom line.



NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees around the world say having a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace is important to them and they want their leaders to be vocal about the steps they're taking to get there.

A new survey of 6,800 employees in 11 countries reveals that 93% are calling for organizations to candidly detail to their teams how they are creating more equitable workplaces. And how leaders and organizations talk about their diversity efforts has a direct impact on employees.

Conducted by Catalyst, a global nonprofit promoting gender equity and workplace inclusion, the survey also finds that three-quarters (76%) of employees agree that organizations should be actively engaged in efforts to create a diverse and equitable workplace. The findings are detailed in a just-published report, How to Talk About Diversity With Employees to Achieve Your Company's Objectives.

"In this polarizing moment when efforts to build equitable workplaces are under attack, it's significant that employees want to see proactive steps from leadership, along with clear communication regarding the actions being taken to create a diverse workplace where all employees can belong, contribute, and succeed," said Emily Shaffer, a senior director of research at Catalyst and lead author of the report. "Workplace inclusion is not a game with winners and losers; it's a universal win, fueling creativity, elevating performance, and creating workplaces where all talent can thrive."

The Catalyst survey also looks at how organizations make the case for an equitable workplace. It finds the vast majority (76%) discuss both the business case, meaning how it affects the bottom line, together with what is sometimes called the fairness case, explaining why these efforts are the right thing to do.

Importantly, the survey shows that when the right thing to do is emphasized over the business's bottom line, employees are more likely to see their organizations as meritocratic and fair, to experience inclusion, and to intend to stay at their organizations.

The report also provides practical suggestions on how organizations can clearly discuss their diversity, equity, and inclusion practices with their employees.

"These first steps are simple but significant," stated Shaffer. "Organizations should start by making sure their diversity, equity, and inclusion practices align with their culture and core values; by examining if their messaging to employees clearly reflects why they're engaging in DEI practices; and by understanding their audiences. Going back to the basics allows companies to demonstrate their commitment in a way that resonates with employees, leaders, and stakeholders."

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions, and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

