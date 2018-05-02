Employees in Any Company Deserve Recognition for Their Hard Work, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs and founders create companies for various purposes, but their employees are the ones who bring the leaders' mission to fruition. Success depends on the dedication and achievements of employees, and they should get recognized for that. Brandon Frere, CEO and Entrepreneur, believes in celebrating achievements and good work and letting his employees shine.

"Every company needs good employees to keep running, let alone grow," said Frere. "Think about it: Do you do better work when you feel alone and unsupported or when you feel like you have a say and have support?"

A leader's job is to inspire those being led while making sure that important work is completed and deadlines are met. Such motivation to not only do good work but to also exceed work expectations can be difficult to inspire. However, managers should aim to impact how their employees feel about their position. For example, small signs of appreciation can do wonders for employees' production. Even a quick but personal "thank you" can make employees feel valued.

Additionally, managers can delegate important tasks to employees and give them the authority to make certain decisions on their own. Managers should clearly outline priorities and expectations, but going a step further and explaining why one project is a higher priority than another can lead to better or more specialized outcomes. Finally, employees shouldn't feel alone in their work. Having access to an authority who can answer questions or other supportive team members who can provide assistance can empower employees.

"Employees who feel valuable enough to get assigned important work will work hard on it. That work should definitely be acknowledged," said Frere. "Individuals will shine in such an environment, and that can encourage others to step up as well. It might be difficult to hand the reins over in some cases, but it's worth it if it inspires better work that can help the company grow."

