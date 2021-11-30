Employees of Small Businesses See Record High Hourly Earnings Growth in November; Job Growth Also Continues to Increase

"The small business recovery continues with the sixth consecutive month of accelerated hiring," said James Diffley, chief regional economist at IHS Markit.

"The positive gains in hourly earnings growth show that employers are responding to tight labor conditions with higher wages," said Martin Mucci, Paychex CEO. "This growth comes at an opportune time for many Americans who are seeing higher costs for goods this holiday season due to supply chain and inflation pressures."

In further detail, the November report showed:

The national jobs index reached its highest level since March 2017 , although growth slowed from 0.50 percent in October to 0.27 percent in November.

, although growth slowed from 0.50 percent in October to 0.27 percent in November. At a national level, hourly earnings growth has steadily increased, from 2.99 percent in June to 4.07 percent in November.

Of the 20 largest states based on U.S. population, all have hourly earnings growth above three percent.

With hourly earnings growth at record levels, weekly earnings growth is also on the rise, increasing by nearly a full percentage point from August (2.54 percent) to November (3.46 percent).

Leisure and hospitality leads sectors in earnings and hours worked growth for the eighth consecutive month.

The South regained its lead among regions in small business employment growth, bolstered by the South Atlantic division.

Paychex business solutions reach 1 in 12 American private-sector employees, making the Small Business Employment Watch an industry benchmark. Drawing from the payroll data of approximately 350,000 Paychex clients with fewer than 50 employees, the monthly report offers analysis of national employment and wage trends, as well as examines regional, state, metro, and industry sector activity.



The complete results for November, including interactive charts detailing all data, are available at www.paychex.com/watch . Highlights are available below.

National Jobs Index

At 100.72, the national index is at its highest level since March 2017 , increasing 0.27 percent in November and 6.82 percent from a year ago.

, increasing 0.27 percent in November and 6.82 percent from a year ago. The national index recorded its sixth consecutive month of gains in November 2021 .

. The three-month change rate (0.92 percent) has slowed for the past three months and is the first month below one percent since March 2021 .

National Wage Report

At 4.07 percent in November, hourly earnings growth improved for the sixth consecutive month to another new record level since reporting began ten years ago.

One-month annualized hourly earnings growth has averaged 4.43 percent during the past six months as labor demand has continued to put upward pressure on wages.

Weekly earnings growth have increased nearly a full percentage point during the past quarter, from 2.54 percent in August to 3.46 percent in November.

Regional Jobs Index

Led by the South Atlantic division, the South regained its lead among regions (101.18), gaining 0.26 percent in November.

At 99.92, the Midwest is the only regional index below 100.

With the strongest one-month and three-month change rates among regions, the Northeast improved to 100.50, its highest level since 2014.

Regional Wage Report

The South (4.01 percent) joined the West (4.42 percent) region with hourly earnings growth above four percent.

Weekly earnings growth in the Northeast has quickly improved during the past quarter, from 1.91 percent in August to 3.60 percent in November.

All four regions have positive one-month weekly hours worked growth, with the Northeast considerably strong (1.16 percent).

State Jobs Index

Despite a 0.24 percent slowdown in November, Texas remains the leading state for small business employment growth with an index level of 102.92.

remains the leading state for small business employment growth with an index level of 102.92. Virginia , Maryland , and New York had the largest gains in November, though their index levels remain in the bottom half of the state rankings.

, , and had the largest gains in November, though their index levels remain in the bottom half of the state rankings. Washington has averaged 1.27 percent growth during the past five months and has improved to sixth place among states in November (101.60). Washington ranked last among states as recently as June.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest states based on U.S. population.

State Wage Report

All 20 states analyzed have hourly earnings growth above three percent.

North Carolina continues to lead states in hourly earnings growth, improving for the 12th consecutive month, from 1.39 percent last November to 5.00 percent this November. North Carolina , however, is last in weekly hours worked growth (-1.42 percent).

continues to lead states in hourly earnings growth, improving for the 12th consecutive month, from 1.39 percent last November to 5.00 percent this November. , however, is last in weekly hours worked growth (-1.42 percent). South Atlantic states' Florida and Georgia lead states in weekly earnings growth, 4.31 percent and 3.97 percent, respectively.

and lead states in weekly earnings growth, 4.31 percent and 3.97 percent, respectively. Texas is the only state with positive weekly hours worked growth in November.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest states based on U.S. population.

Metropolitan Jobs Index

Dallas remained the top metro for the third consecutive month with an index level above 104.

remained the top metro for the third consecutive month with an index level above 104. At 101.36, Seattle has gained 11.02 percent during the past year, best among metros.

has gained 11.02 percent during the past year, best among metros. Washington surged to 100.35 with the largest one-month gain (1.82 percent) among metros.

surged to 100.35 with the largest one-month gain (1.82 percent) among metros. Baltimore gained a solid 0.71 percent in November, but remains the weakest metro for small business employment growth with an index of 97.68

gained a solid 0.71 percent in November, but remains the weakest metro for small business employment growth with an index of 97.68 17 of the 20 metros analyzed have an index level above 100.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest metro areas based on U.S. population.

Metropolitan Wage Report

Denver leads metros in hourly earnings growth (5.91 percent), though weekly hours worked growth has quickly decelerated during the past quarter.

leads metros in hourly earnings growth (5.91 percent), though weekly hours worked growth has quickly decelerated during the past quarter. Trailing only Denver , Riverside reported hourly earnings growth of 5.43 percent in November. Weekly earnings growth is much lower (3.81 percent), however, as weekly hours worked growth has been negative during the past quarter.

, reported hourly earnings growth of 5.43 percent in November. Weekly earnings growth is much lower (3.81 percent), however, as weekly hours worked growth has been negative during the past quarter. 17 of 20 metros have hourly earnings growth above three percent ( Baltimore , Philadelphia , and Seattle are below three percent) and 10 of 20 metros have hourly earnings growth above four percent.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest metro areas based on U.S. population.

Industry Jobs Index

At 100.21 in November, manufacturing has increased its rate of small business job growth in ten of eleven months so far in 2021.

Financial activities was the only sector to slow again in November and ranks last at 98.33.

Continuing to improve rapidly, leisure and hospitality has gained 18.25 percent during the past 12 months bringing its index to 104.23, best among industries.

Ranked last from April 2020 through April 2021 , the leisure and hospitality index has ranked first for the past three months.

Note: Analysis is provided for seven major industry sectors. Definitions of each industry sector can be found here . The other services (except public administration) industry category includes religious, civic, and social organizations, as well as personal services, including automotive and household repair, salons, drycleaners, and other businesses.



Industry Wage Report

Spiking to 9.20 percent, leisure and hospitality leads sectors in hourly earnings growth for the eighth consecutive month. Leisure and hospitality remains the only sector with positive year-over-year weekly hours worked growth.

At 5.18 percent, hourly earnings growth in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector reached a new record level for the sixth straight month.

Note: Analysis is provided for seven major industry sectors. Definitions of each industry sector can be found here . The other services (except public administration) industry category includes religious, civic, and social organizations, as well as personal services, including automotive and household repair, salons, drycleaners, and other businesses.





