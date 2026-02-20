Employees of Veterans United Home Loans Donated $14.3 Million in 2025 through Veterans United Foundation, Strengthening Communities Nationwide

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Veterans United Foundation, funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies. donated $14,349,752 to charitable organizations, community initiatives and individuals in need across the country.

The figure reflects the collective generosity of Veterans United employees and one of the company's primary core values of enhancing lives every day locally, statewide and nationally.

Through strategic investments, employee-led volunteerism, and deep, sustained partnerships, the Foundation helped uplift thousands of individuals, families and service members across the United States.

"Our community doesn't define impact by statistics alone. We define it by lives changed," said Foundation Board President Erik Morse. "In 2025, Veterans United Foundation stood with Veterans and neighbors in need; we responded with compassion, resources and action when it mattered most."

2025 Highlights Include:

Real Stories of Support and Resilience

Emergency aid to individuals and families affected by Texas flooding, Midwest tornadoes and California wildfires, totaling hundreds of thousands in direct relief and empowering personal recovery. ( Veterans United Foundation )





) Scholarship awards totaling $150,000 to 20 student Veterans and military families, fueling education and future innovation. ( Veterans United Foundation )





) Heartfelt testimonials from recipients detailing life-changing support during medical hardship, relocation and transitions to stable housing. ( Veterans United Foundation )

Tangible Community Investments

Significant contributions to local projects like the Cosmo Bike Park, supported with a $249,300 donation that expanded safe recreation space for families and youth. ( Veterans United Foundation )





) More than $165,000 in hunger relief funding to major food security partners, including regional food banks and community groups, ensuring families didn't go without meals. ( Veterans United Foundation )





) Major affordable housing support through a $1.2 million investment in the My First Home Initiative partnership, driving new homeownership opportunities and generational stability. ( Veterans United Foundation )

Championing Volunteers and Partnerships

Over 650 Veterans United employees joined in Project Play It Forward, building customized playsets for pediatric cancer warriors, a powerful demonstration of community spirit and volunteer engagement. ( Veterans United Foundation )





) Continued collaborations with respected national partners such as the Armed Services YMCA, Avalon Action Alliance, Gary Sinise Foundation and Veterans Community Project, reinforcing shared commitments to Veterans and families. ( Veterans United Foundation )

From honoring service at the New York City Veterans Day Parade to providing critical support for military families through events like Operation Shower, the Foundation's work in 2025 exemplifies its mission to enhance lives both locally and nationwide. ( Veterans United Foundation )

About Veterans United Foundation

Veterans United Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans, and is funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies. Driven by a shared mission of enhancing lives, the foundation has raised over $155 million since its inception in 2011, with nearly 90% of company employees donating a portion of their paycheck to support its mission. Employees also take an active role in referring needs to the foundation and showing the community support through volunteer work. For more information about Veterans United Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.enhancelives.com .

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $26 billion in loans in 2025 and is the country's largest VA lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics . The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

