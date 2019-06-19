Employees Rate Enterprise's Pam Nicholson as Top CEO for Fourth Year in a Row

ST. LOUIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth straight year, Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Pam Nicholson has earned a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, which honors the Top CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award listing yesterday, highlighting leaders that U.S. and U.K. employees love working for.

Enterprise CEO Pam Nicholson (black and white print blazer) with employees at the company’s corporate headquarters in St. Louis.

Winners of the Employees' Choice Award are determined entirely by employee feedback shared anonymously on Glassdoor, and over the years Nicholson has consistently won high marks on the site. This year's award recognizes her leadership of the Enterprise Holdings' flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, whose offerings extend beyond traditional car rental to include Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, Commute with Enterprise, and the recently launched Subscribe with Enterprise program.

"What makes this such an incredible honor is that it comes from such an amazing and talented group of people," said Nicholson. "It is a privilege to work with the men and women of Enterprise, and I draw inspiration from the energy and passion they bring to exceeding our customers' expectations every day."

The company's Management Training Program and promote-from-within culture allow employees to move up quickly in the company based on their performance and work ethic. Many of the company's top executives got their start in the Management Training Program including Nicholson who began her Enterprise career in 1981. She was appointed President in 2008 and was ultimately promoted to Chief Executive Officer in 2013. In recent years, she has placed special emphasis on driving the company's aggressive international expansion and accelerating its efforts to develop new technology solutions that support its award-winning customer service.

"Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President and Chief Operating Officer. "Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement."

Nicholson is the highest-ranking woman in the U.S. car rental industry and the global travel industry and has been one of Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women in Business (MPW) for the past 12 years.

Providing Exceptional Employee Experiences

With a breadth of job opportunities and business functions to support the company's operations, Enterprise Holdings – which also operates the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – offers employees the opportunity to switch careers without switching companies. In 2018, 17,342 Enterprise, National and Alamo employees were promoted or took on new challenges in various positions throughout the world.

The promote-from-within culture is also a driving force behind the company's need to recruit thousands of innovative, college-educated individuals each year. In 2019, CollegeGrad.com ranked Enterprise Rent-A-Car the No. 1 Entry-Level Employer in the U.S., marking the 12th time Enterprise has earned the distinction.

For more information about career opportunities at Enterprise, visit careers.enterprise.com.

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise Car Sales, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

SOURCE Enterprise

Related Links

https://www.enterprise.com

