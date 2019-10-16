Employees Roll Up Their Sleeves and Give Back for Bayer's Third Annual Community Service Day

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer employees nationwide will spend the day giving back to the communities across the United States where they live, work and play. As part of Bayer's longstanding commitment to corporate volunteerism and community outreach, employees will spend Friday, October 18, working on projects such as landscaping local parks and farms, sorting food and pet supplies, and serving meals to hungry Americans in need. Other projects include organizing hands-on science experiments with local middle and high school students.

While all of the activities may differ, the focus is around the same theme of advancing health and nutrition. This theme highlights Bayer's commitment as a research-based Life Sciences company that aims to improve humanity.

"For the third consecutive year, our employees will have the opportunity to get out and contribute in a hands-on meaningful way in the communities we all know and love," said Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., Bayer's Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. "Being able to give back and help those in need is extremely rewarding and allows our employees to feel good about what we are doing."

As part of Bayer's dedication to volunteering in the community, every U.S. employee receives the equivalent of two paid days off from work annually for personal or company-organized volunteer activities that take place during business hours. In 2017, Bayer broadened its volunteer program to include a company-wide community service day. Since its inception, Bayer has partnered with dozens of organizations on hundreds of projects where its employees both live and work.

"We are grateful to Bayer for their generous support and commitment to diversity and inclusion, supporting underrepresented students. At Students 2 Science, our goal is to close the gap in access to hands-on, rigorous STEM education, as well as to offer students real-world perspectives through interactions with volunteer mentors," said Dr. Paul Winslow, President and Co-founder of Students 2 Science in East Hanover, New Jersey. "We are honored to be a partner on the Annual Bayer Community Service Day and look forward to welcoming their employee teams into our labs. Our students will benefit immensely from these interactions, with a glimpse into the diverse career possibilities at Bayer."

On October 18, employee volunteers either residence-based or working at a Bayer facility will gather to tackle projects at an off-site community location or on-site at a facility. Each project will range from small teams of ten to more than130 volunteers. All on-site activities will help benefit an organization or community that is in need.

"Every day our staff meets children and parents who are so grateful that we are able to provide food to their families," said Juan Orozco, Corporate and Foundation Relations Officer for the Alameda County Community Food Bank. "One in five Alameda County residents are experiencing hunger, which are usually seniors and children. But with Bayer's help, we are making a difference."

Bayer: Science For A Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

