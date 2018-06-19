Employees Vote HMT Associates Inc. a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HMT Associates Inc., a shopper-focused brand activation agency, has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Plain Dealer.

Known for creating strategically-driven marketing solutions that engage and connect consumers to brands through all pillars of brand activation, hmt partners with some of America's most loved brands including Oreo, Ritz Crackers, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Heinz ketchup, and Stonyfield yogurt.

"At hmt, our world class team of marketing experts deliver award winning work for our global brands and clients," says Patti Conti CEO. "hmt's team-focused, collaborative environment fosters creativity and entrepreneurial spirit within our staff. It's an incredible honor to be recognized by our employees, and once again be named a top workplace." Leaders of the Top Workplaces noted that workplace culture where employees are highly engaged was a common distinction among the 2018 winners.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

About HMT Associates Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, and founded in 2002, hmt is a shopper-focused brand activation agency dedicated to transforming all the ways consumers experience brands throughout their purchase journey. The award-winning agency has been recognized as a 2018 top agency by Event Marketer Magazine and Chief Marketer Magazine. hmt works with some of the world's most iconic brands including Oreo, Ritz Crackers, Stonyfield yogurt, Oscar Mayer, Swedish Fish and Sour Patch. Connect with #teamHMT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. http://www.hmtassociates.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.



