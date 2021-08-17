Employer Direct Healthcare Adds Key Executives In Support of Ongoing Strategic Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, announced today that Fiona Mulligan and Dickon Waterfield have joined the company's executive leadership team as the Chief Experience Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively.

Fiona Mulligan brings with her an extensive background in leading the service transformation of the customer experience delivery model at companies such as bswift and Conduent. Her expertise in service transformation, customer experience strategy, and talent acquisition and development along with her balanced and impactful leadership style will help shape the ongoing expansion and evolution of the member and provider experiences for all of Employer Direct Healthcare's products.

On starting her role at Employer Direct Healthcare, Fiona shared "Customer experience is a critical component of every organization and a defining pulse check of success. It's invigorating to be part of a company that is improving and transforming healthcare with patient and provider experience at the core. The focus on more accessible quality care is inspiring."

Prior to joining employer Direct Healthcare, Dickon Waterfield served as the Chief Commercial Officer at WithMe (a modern PBM backed by Oak HC/FT) and Big Health, a digital therapeutics company focused on mental health, which he helped grow from 0 to 2.5mm covered lives. In his new role at Employer Direct Healthcare, Dickon will be focused on product development and expansion as well as strategic partnerships or acquisitions. A particular focus for him will be driving CareCentral, the company's new oncology product initiative.

When asked about why he joined the company, Dickon shared that, "Despite significant innovation and investment in the healthcare system, the wastage and inequity remains a real problem. Employer Direct Healthcare has demonstrated it can help employers democratize access to the best providers at affordable prices. And importantly, shortly we'll be able to do this in an area with arguably the greatest need, oncology."

The addition of these two accomplished executives to the Employer Direct Healthcare leadership team is another sign of the company's steadfast commitment to innovation, service excellence, and continued growth in the healthcare benefits space.

Regarding the new roles and appointments of Fiona and Dickon, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare, John Zutter said, "Competition is fierce, and the market is evolving quickly across the benefits ecosystem. Adding people like Dickon and Fiona to our team, who bring with them business savvy, depth of experience, personality, and leadership, is critical to our success and will help shape our company as we continue moving forward. We're excited about what's next and look forward to both executives making a swift and positive impact."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members across hundreds of employers nationwide. The company helps members access top-quality providers at fair prices, driving substantial value for both the patient and the plan sponsor.

Media Contact:

Michael Sigmund

[email protected]

201-207-7683

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.edhc.com

