Employer Direct Healthcare adds over 100 new client partners in 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions, today announced a significant milestone with the addition of over 100 new plan sponsors across the 2021 sales cycle. Demonstrated by its growth and client successes over the last several years, the company has emerged as the clear industry leader in the surgical narrow network, bundled payment and center of excellence categories.

In 2021 alone, the company has added over 100 new clients, while also increasing its scope of services for dozens of existing clients. Clients added include large Fortune 100 national accounts, significant public sector entities as well as many more regionally concentrated employers. Of note, the company has also engaged with a number of significant health plan administrators to indirectly access employers across the country. "Today we reached an important company milestone, adding ArcBest as the 100th incremental client partner added in 2021 alone. With these new and valued client partners, our services will be available to approximately 3 million members across the United States" said Michael Sigmund, Chief Commercial Officer of EDH.

ArcBest is a multi-billion-dollar supply chain logistics leader with over 14,000 employees. "Taking care of our employees and their families is of the utmost importance to us. Working with partners such as Employer Direct Healthcare to make necessary care like surgery less complicated and more affordable, helps reduce the worry and stress our employees may face, so they can focus on their health, well-being, and quality of life", adds Rich Krutsch, VP People Services at ArcBest.

The current market environment has shown significant demand for innovative solutions that address the rising cost of complex health events. EDH is leading the market in the surgical benefit space with its unsurpassed network, which provides members with convenient access to top-quality care at fair prices in major metro markets across the entire U.S.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

