Employer Direct Healthcare and Hinge Health Partner to Expand Access to End-to-End Musculoskeletal Care

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, the industry leader in full service surgical concierge and network services today announced a partnership with Hinge Health, the world's first and most complete Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™ to help employers and health plans achieve the industry's best clinical outcomes, avoid unneeded surgery, and address high MSK spend.

Employer Direct SurgeryPlus® is adding Hinge Health to their provider network to create a seamless member experience across the MSK care continuum. In an integrated solution, members have access to Employer Direct SurgeryPlus® concierge services and high quality providers and Hinge Health's advanced wearable technology and full clinical care team that includes doctors, PTs, expert specialists, and health coaches. This unique clinical care model goes beyond digital physical therapy to treat the whole person and to create lasting change.

"For many, surgery is the most costly and risky healthcare event experienced in their lifetime. By adding Hinge Health to the SurgeryPlus® provider network, we have a combined opportunity to impact almost 10 million people to achieve better clinical outcomes and avoid unnecessary surgical procedures," said Hinge Health CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Perez.

Employer Direct Healthcare's CEO, John Zutter, is encouraged by the partnership between SurgeryPlus® and Hinge Health. "Of course, surgery is always the last resort in any care plan, but for those patients that need it, quality and affordability are critical factors to consider when selecting a surgeon," Zutter elaborated. "Together we uniquely enhance the MSK patient experience with a high-touch, accessible, and personalized care plan that ensures an outcome-oriented and cost-controlled result. In addition, for clients with or evaluating SurgeryPlus®, we can add this broader scope of services without any additional contracting, streamlining the process for our clients. This comprehensive approach is the future of healthcare."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing the most desirable outcomes for members. To learn more about Employer Direct Healthcare | SurgeryPlus®, please visit www.edhc.com .

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic™ for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at www.hingehealth.com .

