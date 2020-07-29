Employer Direct Healthcare Announces Partnership With AFGlobal Corporation

DALLAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce its recent partnership with AFGlobal Corporation. On January 1, 2020, AFGlobal began offering Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on quality care, lower costs, and a better member experience.

The members participating in AFGlobal's health plan will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit's full-service healthcare concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures. When they choose to utilize the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, members will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from their selection of a surgeon, to scheduling appointments, transferring medical records, and even arranging travel, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating surgeon through the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, AFGlobal will waive their out-of-pocket financial responsibility.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare, commented, "Our partnership with AFGlobal was formed earlier this year to help their employees, along with their families, access top-quality healthcare at fair prices. The current COVID-19 crisis has made this directive more critical than ever, and we are excited to continue to build on our strong momentum, driving savings and superior outcomes for our members."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and the SurgeryPlus™ Benefit

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge services to covered members, managing the entire process on their behalf. The SurgeryPlus™ benefit helps members identify quality providers at lower costs, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm, founded by Tom Dundon.

Contact for Employer Direct Healthcare:

855-200-2099

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.edhc.com

