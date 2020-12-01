Employer Direct Healthcare Announces Partnership with Coast Aluminum

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) is excited to announce its new partnership with Coast Aluminum. On 10/19/2020, Coast Aluminum launched EDH's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on high-quality care, substantially lower costs, and a better member experience.

The approximately 600 employees and their eligible dependents participating in Coast Aluminum's health plan will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit's full-service health care concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures, where they will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from finding the best physician for their specific needs, to scheduling their appointments and handling all logistics, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating provider through the SurgeryPlus™ benefit Coast Aluminum will waive all coinsurance and deductible obligations.

"It is now more important than ever that surgical candidates have assistance navigating the complex U.S. health care system. At SurgeryPlus, we guide our client's members through the system from start to finish, ensuring they can access the care they need, at fair prices, with a focus on quality and appropriateness," said John Zutter, CEO of EDH.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus™

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge services to covered members, managing the entire procedure process on their behalf. The SurgeryPlus™ benefit helps members identify top-quality providers at appropriate costs, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while improving outcomes. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm, founded by Tom Dundon.

CONTACT: Jackson Vickery, (214) 240-0709, [email protected]

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.edhc.com

