Employer Direct Healthcare announces partnership with the State of Alaska

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce our new partnership with the State of Alaska's Division of Retirement and Benefits to expand member healthcare coverage options through our SurgeryPlus®, a supplemental benefit for non-emergent surgeries that provides high quality care, a better experience and lower costs. SurgeryPlus® was selected by the State for its active employee population and their dependents after a competitive procurement.

With over 70% of the State not accessible by road, access to medical care can be both challenging and costly for the Alaska population. "We are committed to providing our employees and their families with better and cost-effective access to health professionals," said Leslie Ridle, Commissioner of the Department of Administration, which manages the health plans for state employees. "We're excited to offer the SurgeryPlus® benefit."

With the new SurgeryPlus® benefit, State employees who are members of the AlaskaCare health plan and their dependents will receive access to a full health concierge service with personal Care Advocates who handle every aspect of their surgical experience, including travel coordination. As an added benefit for members using the program, SurgeryPlus® pays for all approved travel arrangements that are coordinated through the program, reducing the financial burden often involved with traveling out of the State for medical reasons.

SurgeryPlus® will also provide the State's members with access to an elite network of 100 percent board-certified providers, ensuring the covered population will have access to the best possible surgical experience. All providers in the SurgeryPlus® network are rigorously screened, significantly reducing the risk of surgical complications and underqualified surgeons.

John Zutter, Chief Executive Officer of Employer Direct Healthcare said, "We are thrilled to launch our services for the State and its covered members. Our service will improve upon the previous travel benefits and ensure members have access to top-quality physicians across the country. Through our Care Advocates, we will help members identify and access top quality physicians and facilities at fair prices for their surgical needs."

SurgeryPlus® will create substantial savings, for both the State and their members, through the benefit's pre-negotiated and discounted bundled rates with providers. By packaging surgical expenses into one simple bundled rate with high-quality providers, SurgeryPlus® reduces members' financial stress and burden from unexpected medical bills. Under this benefit, members will also receive meaningful financial incentives, potentially saving members thousands of dollars.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare service business providing a high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for large, self-funded employers and their members. The Company's lead product, SurgeryPlus®, is the premier narrow network surgical solution in the marketplace, offering a supplemental, surgical benefit that includes a national network of 100% board-certified Surgeons of Excellence and high-quality facilities. SurgeryPlus® covers hundreds of non-emergent procedures with pre-negotiated bundled rates, resulting in consolidated costs for each episode of care. Dedicated Care Advocates provide full-concierge service to covered members, guiding members through their healthcare needs. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm founded by Tom Dundon.

