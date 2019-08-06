Employer Direct Healthcare Announces Partnership With The State of Delaware

DALLAS, August 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce its new partnership with the State of Delaware after winning a competitive Request for Proposal issued by the State in March of 2018 for third-party Centers of Excellence (COE) services. On July 1, 2019, the State of Delaware launched Employer Direct's SurgeryPlus product, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on high-quality care, substantially lower costs, and a better member experience.

The approximately 100,000 members participating in the State of Delaware's health plan will have access to SurgeryPlus' full-service healthcare concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures, where they will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from finding the best physician for their specific needs, to scheduling their appointments and handling all logistics, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating provider through SurgeryPlus, the State of Delaware will waive all coinsurance and deductible obligations and provide additional cash incentives up to $4,000 per procedure.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare, commented, "The State of Delaware's goal to reduce the total cost of healthcare for its members, without sacrificing quality or availability, aligns perfectly with what we do at Employer Direct. We are excited to see all of the ways we can help the State of Delaware achieve their goal and provide better healthcare for its members."

Employer Direct Healthcare is an innovative healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus, provides full-service surgical concierge services to covered members, managing the entire procedure process on their behalf. SurgeryPlus helps members identify top-quality providers at appropriate costs, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while improving outcomes. Employer Direct Healthcare is majority owned by Dundon Capital Partners, LLC, a Dallas-based private investment firm, founded by Tom Dundon.

