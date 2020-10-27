Employer Direct Healthcare announces the completion of a significant growth investment from Serent Capital

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a market-leader in the high-performance surgical network and center of excellence space, announced the completion of a significant growth investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in high-growth technology and tech-enabled services companies.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Serent," said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare. "With this investment, we are positioned to further scale our offering and execute on our mission of providing superior quality of care at affordable prices for millions across the U.S."

Employer Direct, provider of an industry-leading surgical solution, SurgeryPlus®, provides access to top quality and fairly-priced care through hundreds of facilities and thousands of surgeons across the U.S., offered to approximately two million plan members nationwide.

"Employer Direct represents a clear leader in the category, demonstrated by multiple years of triple-digit membership growth, the depth of its network, superior utilization and outcomes, and hundreds of large employer clients," said David Kennedy, Co-Founder and General Partner of Serent.

Following the transaction, Employer Direct's prior control owner, Dundon Capital Partners, will remain a significant and active investor in the company. Tom Dundon, its Managing Partner, will serve on the Board, along with David Kennedy of Serent Capital and company CEO, John Zutter.

Jeff Vanderbilt, CFO of Employer Direct, commented: "We are thrilled to join the Serent team; their growth and investment team are highly complementary with the transactional and operational support we will continue to access through Dundon Capital Partners."

John Caselli, Vice President at Serent Capital, noted: "The benefits sector, and healthcare cost-cost containment, in particular, is a core focus area for us. After careful evaluation of the space, we are thrilled to be partnering with John and the rest of the Employer Direct leadership team. Their business is highly differentiated in capabilities, scale, and cost-savings results."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and the SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Dundon Capital Partners

Founded by Tom Dundon, Dallas-based Dundon Capital Partners (DCP) is a private investment firm focused on private equity and credit investments across a range of industries. The firm has unique operational experience and managerial capability, combined with its financial backing drives value for its investments and help them achieve their full-growth potential and long-term objectives. DCP is active in the healthcare, entertainment, financial services, and real estate sectors, amongst others.

