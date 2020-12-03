Employer Direct Healthcare Announces The Hiring of Jerry Fiala as a Vice President of Business Development

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a market-leader in the surgical benefit space, announced the hiring of Jerry Fiala as a Vice President of Business Development.

"We are thrilled to have Jerry join our team," said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare. "His experience in the COE sector, with very large employers in particular, will help SurgeryPlus® continue to scale as the leading solution in our category."

"I am truly excited to join the team at Employer Direct Healthcare," said Jerry Fiala. "At EDH, our business is focused on building greater value for self-funded plan sponsors in search of enhanced employee benefits, clinical outcomes, and a superior member experience, all while lowering the cost of care. I became familiar with EDH during my career at Cleveland Clinic, and am now looking forward to growing their organization by contributing to the innovation of our programs and services."

Prior to joining EDH, Fiala provided leadership during the successful implementation of Cleveland Clinic's strategy of direct contractual engagement with large self-funded employers on a national scale, which included services such as surgical travel programs, online second opinion consultations, and executive health examinations.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and the SurgeryPlus® benefit

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.

CONTACT: Jackson Vickery, (214) 240-0709, [email protected]

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.edhc.com

