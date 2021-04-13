Employer Direct Healthcare Appoints Michael J. Sigmund as Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare, a leader in healthcare solutions for planned surgical procedures for self-funded employers and their members, announced today that Michael J. Sigmund has joined the executive leadership team as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. At Employer Direct Healthcare, Michael will oversee all commercial and revenue creation activities including business development, account management, partnerships and channels, and commercial enablement activities.

Michael is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in healthcare services, benefits administration, employee engagement and broader human capital solutions. He was recently with Alight Solutions serving in a Growth and Strategy Executive capacity and prior to that served as their President and Chief Commercial Officer where he led business development, account management, marketing and research, partnerships and channels, and growth and innovation strategies. He was also accountable for the overall business globally. Prior to his work at Alight Solutions, Sigmund served as President and GM of Conduent's HR and Benefit Solutions business and has served in other executive capacities in human capital management, fintech, and healthcare.

Michael has also served as an advisor and board member to other start-up companies in the industry and is active in many philanthropic causes, including being a board member of HomeSharing, Inc.

"I couldn't be more excited about Michael joining our team as we enter the next critical stage of our growth," explained John Zutter, CEO at Employer Direct Healthcare. "Michael has a unique collaborative leadership style and a track record of building high-growth commercial organizations. I am confident that he will provide the leadership and experience required to drive our commercial strategy and maintain our strong growth and market position."

"The opportunity for Employer Direct Healthcare to disrupt and improve on traditional healthcare services is large and critically important," added Sigmund. "I believe SurgeryPlus® is the right offering at the right time and I'm excited about the opportunity to join the team to bring this solution to many more employers and their employees and family members."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members across hundreds of employers nationwide. The company helps members access top-quality providers at fair prices, driving substantial value for both the patient and the plan sponsor.

