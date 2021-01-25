Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) Announces New Relationship with Sierra-Cedar

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) is excited to announce its new relationship with Sierra-Cedar. On January 1, 2021, Sierra-Cedar launched Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on high-quality care, substantially lower costs, and a better member experience.

The over 600 members participating in Sierra-Cedar's health plans will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit full-service health care concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures, where they will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from finding the best physician for their specific needs to scheduling their appointments and handling all logistics, helping to remove the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.