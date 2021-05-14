Employer Direct Healthcare sponsors Inaugural Florida Health, Education and Innovation Summit

Over 100 public and private industry leaders, representing dozens of large employers, along with a number of prominent Florida state legislators attended the event. These diverse leaders banded together to discuss the most prominent challenges and solutions in the healthcare system impacting Florida's economy and its educational system. The event included discussion with participation from leading healthcare providers, including surgeons, surgery centers and leading hospital systems, as well leading industry innovators. Employer Direct Healthcare CEO, John Zutter, explained that "we are deeply committed to partnering with our employers, their members and the communities we support in Florida. We are so proud to be part of a group of leaders stepping up to address the most important challenges in healthcare innovation and doing it in an collaborative manner."