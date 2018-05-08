EmployerIncentives.com Announces Hiring Joe Giannetto

HILLBOROUGH, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployerIncentives.com continually strives to enhance services and provide unparalleled value to our clients. Over the years, our clients have inquired about effective and efficient ways to find qualified and tax credit eligible employees. Toward that end, I am excited to announce the newest addition to the EmployerIncentives.com team. Joseph Giannetto, who most recently was the Chief Operating Officer of Fedcap, one of the largest social services non-profit agencies in the area, has joined EmployerIncentives.com as of April 1.

In his prior role at Fedcap, Joe was responsible for developing and growing Fedcap's Workforce Development programs which were designed to find suitable employment for thousands of individuals seeking to enter and/or re-enter the workforce. Like the clients of other workforce development agencies, the vast majority of these individuals are tax credit eligible and eligible for other financial incentives as well.

As part of his role at EmployerIncentives.com, Joe is developing formal partnerships with various workforce development agencies across the country whereby EmployerIncentives.com clients will be able to post their vacant job positions with EmployerIncentives.com and EmployerIncentives.com will forward the job requirements to the most appropriate workforce development partner in order to identify work-ready, trained and qualified candidates who are eligible for tax credits and/or other incentives.

We expect to finalize our partnerships with select workforce development agencies shortly. We will also be creating a page on our web-site where you can post your job positions. In the meantime, feel free to reach out to Joe at joeg@employerincentives.com with any questions you may have and for assistance in filling positions you may have available at the moment.

This new service will help our clients capitalize on the tax incentive programs by helping them find qualified and tax credit eligible employees and increase their returns in tax credits and other incentives.

"We are very excited to have Joe join us to help open new opportunities for us to find meaningful employment for these targeted groups, not only through providing the tax and wage incentives to new employers but acting as a resource for our current clients to find well trained, qualified employees that will also generate a tax credit for the hiring company. It's truly a win-win-win scenario," said Ken Brice, President and CEO of EmployerIncentives.com.

EmployerIncentives.com helps over 200 companies nationwide save over $5,000,000 annually in tax credits and other hiring incentives. Our processes are easy to install, require a minimum of disruption to daily operations and are 100% success based.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employerincentivescom-announces-hiring-joe-giannetto-300644015.html

SOURCE EmployerIncentives.com

Related Links

http://employerincentives.com

