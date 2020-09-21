Employers brace for mental health crisis

"It's no surprise mental health concerns are mounting," said Rob Hecker, vice president of Global Total Rewards at Unum. "Companies that use accommodations, mental health benefits, and virtual solutions will be better equipped to weather the storm."

Mental health tsunami looms ahead

85% of employers are concerned with employees' mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Three out of five employers have plans or offerings to specifically address employee mental health.

More than half (58%) of employers saw an increase in the use of mental health benefits during the pandemic, and two out of three companies expect an uptick in the Fall.

Modified school schedules mean new accommodations

Nearly nine out of ten (87%) employers predict modified school schedules will be a challenge for employees.

Top impacts employers anticipate include employee productivity, increase in leave requests, shifting employee workloads due to employee absences, and mental health.

More than half (57%) of employers are making specific accommodations to help employees balance work with modified school schedules.

Top accommodations include flexible work schedules (76%), full-time work-from-home arrangements (58%), reduced work hours (48%), childcare services (39%), paid leave (29%), among others.

COVID-19 shapes a new enrollment experience for employees

Nearly half (47%) plan to change the way they communicate about employee benefits. Most of this shift involves increased online materials and virtual meetings.

Three-fourths (76%) of employers will offer virtual group meetings, half (52%) will offer online educational materials, 42% will offer virtual one-to-one meetings with benefits counselors, and a quarter (26%) will offer a virtual benefits fair.

To learn more about Unum's latest Employer Insights Report, including tips and best practices for future-proofing your business against these challenges, visit Unum HR Trends.

About Unum

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12 billion in 2019 and paid $7.5 billion in benefits.

