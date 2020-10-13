EMPLOYERS Integrates with IBQ Systems to Provide Quotes for Workers' Compensation Through New Distribution Channel

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBQ Systems, an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines multi-carrier quoting, announced today that independent insurance agents now have access to EMPLOYERS' workers' compensation quotes on the IBQ platform.

"EMPLOYERS is a leader in the workers' compensation market and we are very pleased to have them join the IBQ platform," said Bruce Hopkins, Co-founder of IBQ Systems. "EMPLOYERS is a big advocate for streamlining the workflow for independent agents. We appreciate EMPLOYERS ability and willingness to participate in this new distribution channel."

Independent agents can save time and increase efficiency by getting real-time quotes from EMPLOYERS and other top carriers in one location. IBQ eliminates the need to visit multiple proprietary websites and enter the same data over and over. Agents save time and increase efficiency by accessing EMPLOYERS quotes in a multi-carrier rating environment.

"We used to quote individually for each company, which is very time-consuming," said Marc Berg from New York-based agency, Pinkham Agency. "IBQ saves us a ton of time by having everything centralized and integrated with our management system. We have basically saved two-thirds of the time. Not to mention, IBQ's pricing is very competitive. We've definitely gotten our money's worth."

"We are always looking for ways to make it easier and faster for independent agents to do business with EMPLOYERS," said Ray Wise, senior vice president and chief sales officer at EMPLOYERS. "Our integration with IBQ Systems is another example of how we're using technology to streamline the workers' comp submission process and make it more efficient."

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.

About IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines multi-carrier rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

About EMPLOYERS:

Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See http://www.employers.com for coverage availability. EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc.

