Employers Need to Start NOW for Chance at International Tech Personnel H-1B Visas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new H-1B Visa system means U.S. employers need to start immediately if they want to have a chance of hiring international tech personnel under H-1B Visas, says nationally renowned corporate immigration attorney Mira Mdivani. Although the lottery -- which allots just 85,000 H-1B Visas for the entire nation -- is not until March 1, the complicated system requires that preparation begin as soon as possible. If you wait, it will be too late.

Under the new system, U.S. employers now must register online to participate in the lottery. The 85,000 employers selected will then have a short window in which to complete the numerous, complex steps required to file an H-1B Visa petition.

"If employers wait to learn whether they've received a lottery number, it will be nearly impossible to acquire the documentation or hire the specialized attorneys needed to prepare a petition," Mdivani says. "Many of the required documents routinely take weeks or months to procure and some must be obtained from other countries. Following the lottery, there is going to be a huge logjam of requests for documents and a sudden short window in which to complete the petition's complicated steps including acquiring the documents. Having an experienced law firm with a record of success handle the entire process can make a huge difference but they need to get started now."

Mdivani, whose Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm has prepared thousands of H-1B Visa applications, recently co-authored "H-1B Visa Demystified: A Step-by-Step Guide for U.S. Employers" with her colleague, business immigration attorney Danielle Atchison. Written as a practical guide in everyday language, the book is designed to help Human Resources professionals and in-house lawyers understand the process. The book is provided to those who complete a one-hour online H-1B Visa class through Mdivani's training arm, Corporate Immigration Compliance Institute.

Only U.S. employers may enter the lottery and be H-1B petitioners, contrary to the popular belief that it falls to the foreign personnel, Mdivani says.

"Employers are routinely surprised by the numerous hurdles placed in their path," says Mdivani "but employers who learn how to use H-1B Visas are way ahead of others in competing for the best tech talent in the world."

Mdivani, who is President of the Kansas Bar Association, an adjunct law professor, and has earned numerous awards and honors for her expertise, professional involvement, and pro bono work, has laid out all the H-1B Visa steps and a timeline on her firm's website, https://uslegalimmigration.com.

"Our goal is to help U.S. employers fill their needs for the best tech talent in the world in order to grow, succeed, and compete in the global marketplace."

Mdivani urges employers wanting to register for the H-1B Visa lottery to begin the petition process now.

Those U.S. businesses that don't win H-1B Visa lottery numbers may still have other solutions available to them. "We're working with some clients on alternative options," Mdivani says.

