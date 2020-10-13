Employers Share Lessons Learned from Successful Health Promotion Programs

The Health Project presented its 2020 C. Everett Koop National Health Award to Quest Diagnostics. The company's triple aim approach to employee health targets reduced costs, improved outcomes and a better experience for its workers. During the event, Quest employees shared their experiences, including life-saving diagnoses and treatment they received through the program. Executive administrative assistant Rebecca Courrau commented, "We're very fortunate to have an employer that actually does care about our health -- not only to be healthy in the workplace, but also be healthy for our family."

In addition to achieving measurable health improvements, Quest Diagnostics' health and well-being program, HealthyQuest, has saved the company an estimated $40 million over 4 years in health care costs. "I couldn't be more proud of what we've done as a company and what we've done to change things for employees in a very positive way," said Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski.

Four other organizations received honorable mention recognition: The MetroHealth System, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Norton Healthcare and Union Bank & Trust.

Program highlights from all five organizations are available here.

Closing out the event, David Koop, grandson of former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop, congratulated this year's recipients. "Thank you on behalf of the Koop family and The Health Project board of directors for being good corporate citizens and making such an effort to care for your employees and look out for their well-being," said Koop. He concluded by reflecting on Dr. Koop's approach to health during politically charged times and encouraged us all to follow Dr. Koop's example by standing up for good science and the best interest of the public.

