EMPLOYERS® Workers' Compensation API Live on Dyad's ACE-HUB

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading insurance software and services provider, announced today that EMPLOYERS, a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance and services, is now connected with Dyad's ACE-HUB via API. Dyad's current customers will access EMPLOYERS' Workers' Compensation products via ACE-HUB immediately and the product will be available for others as needed.

Dyad's ACE-HUB is a proprietary, cloud-based single connection point for multi-carrier data exchange that connects carrier markets to their distribution channels via API for quoting, binding, issuance, and downloads. Over 40 markets are connected to ACE-HUB.

"The project to connect our API into ACE-HUB was a success," said Chris Champlin, Vice President of Digital Sales at EMPLOYERS. "We are impressed with what the team at Dyad has done with ACE-HUB."

"We are very excited that EMPLOYERS is now connected to ACE-HUB," said Ryan Bosworth, Chief Sales Officer at Dyad. "The project exceeded expectations, and we are excited to enable our customers to access their Workers' Compensation products."

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services (collectively "EMPLOYERS®") focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers' compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A - (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com and www.cerity.com.

About Dyad, Inc.

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

