EmployInsure, LLC Welcomes Sarah Striefel as Chief Operating Officer 

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployInsure, a leading provider of Engineered Employment Systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Sarah Striefel as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 16 years of leadership experience in supply chain, logistics, and workforce development, Striefel will play a critical role in driving operational efficiency and enhancing service offerings across EmployInsure's companies and products, both in California and nationwide.

"I have known Sarah for over two decades and have watched her rise to become a true leader. It's an honor to have her join our team," said Michael DiManno, CEO of EmployInsure. "Her proven ability to lead high-performing teams in fast-paced environments will be invaluable as we continue to grow at an aggressive pace."

Sarah joins EmployInsure after a distinguished career at Kroger, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Supply Chain. During her 8 years at Kroger, she was instrumental in the successful launch of a new distribution center and led operational improvements across multiple states. In 2021, Sarah was recognized as Kroger's MVP for Supply Chain, thanks to her leadership in achieving green KPIs across all major operational areas. Prior to Kroger, she held various leadership positions at Target, where she managed multi-site transportation operations.

EmployInsure and its flagship companies, Samuel Hale, LLC, and Evoove, LLC, provide innovative solutions for reducing employment costs and sourcing qualified talent. EmployInsure serves industries including warehousing, logistics, food manufacturing, temp staffing, hospitality, and last-mile delivery. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, EmployInsure services over 1,000 worksites across California and the United States. For more information, visit www.employinsure.com.

