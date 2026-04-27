Employment & Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Catalyst Family Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Accurate Wages

Catalyst Family Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record employees' time during their shifts. Allegedly, this resulted in violations of various California Labor Codes.

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SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Catalyst Family Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Catalyst Family Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV484398, is currently pending in the Santa Clara Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

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According to the lawsuit filed, Catalyst Family Inc. allegedly paid less to Employees by practicing meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant failed to provide all the legally required off-duty meal and rest breaks and failed to compensate Plaintiffs for missed meal and rest breaks. These employees, from time to time, were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more, from time to time. Defendant allegedly paid Plaintiffs less than they would have been paid had they been paid for their actual recorded time rather than "rounded" time. Allegedly, Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Catalyst Family Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

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Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

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https://www.bamlawca.com/

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