Employment & Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Apria Healthcare LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Employees' With Sick Pay Wages

Apria Healthcare LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with correct sick pay wages, as according to law. This resulted, allegedly, in providing employees with inaccurate wages statements as well.

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SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Apria Healthcare LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Apria Healthcare LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV487312, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

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According to the lawsuit filed, Apria Healthcare LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint alleges Defendant underpaid sick pay wages to employees by failing to pay such wages at the regular rate of pay in violation of Cal. Lab. Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when sick pay was paid, it was paid at the base rate of pay for as opposed to the correct, higher regular rate of pay, as required under Cal. Lab Code Section 246. California Labor Code Section 246(1)(2) requires that paid sick time for nonexempt employees be calculated by dividing the employee's total wages, not including overtime premium pay, by the employee's total hours worked in the full pay periods of the prior 90 days of employment.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Apria Healthcare LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

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Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

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