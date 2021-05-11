Employment-at-Will and How It Could Impact Whether Employers Require Vaccination

Pamela Wolf, J. D., senior employment legal analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. , can speak more on this topic and what many employers and employees can expect to see in the near future. A graphic breaking down the issue further can be found here .

WHAT: Employment-at-will refers to the employment relationship in nearly every state whereby an employer may dismiss an employee "at will," rather than only if cause is demonstrated. There are some restrictions on employment-at-will, such as laws banning employment discrimination and retaliation, protecting whistleblowers, and common law and court-created exceptions—such as when a dismissal "violates public policy."

WHY: In recent news, several stories have surfaced of employees being fired from their jobs after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees contemplating lawsuits against their employers may not realize that their employers do in fact have the right to fire them in many of these cases.

WHO: Pam Wolf, J.D., senior employment law analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is available to offer analysis on:

- What employment-at-will means;

- To whom employment-at-will applies;

- Legal justification for employers making the vaccination mandatory for their employees;

- Who is exempt from taking the vaccine, and more.

