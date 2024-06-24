Employment Enterprises, Inc. Deploys HireLogic to Improve Recruiting Operations with Enterprise Conversational Analytics and AI

DALLAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HireLogic (www.hirelogic.com), a leader in interview intelligence and conversational analytics solutions, announced that Employment Enterprises, Inc. (EEIHR) has deployed HireLogic to augment their recruiting and business development activities with interview and intake call analysis tools to improve operational efficiency. HireLogic provides a machine learning assistant that automatically analyzes job requisition and candidate interview calls, complementing EEIHR's industry leading ATS and CRM system with valuable insights about client hiring requirements and candidate experience.

"Our customers rely on EEIHR to utilize innovative technology wherever possible to further optimize staffing outcomes," said Colleen Clokus, Chief Operating Officer of EEIHR. "HireLogic provides enterprise conversational analytics that utilizes responsible machine learning to provide our team with objective candidate insights, helping to streamline the recruiting process for both our customers and candidates."

As a Bullhorn development partner, HireLogic offers instant integration to one of the leading staffing ATS and CRM applications. With minimal implementation or change management, staffing firms can add enterprise class conversational analytics to their recruiting process, leveraging the latest in machine learning to extract and summarize valuable candidate insights from every interview, and augment Bullhorn with searchable data that goes beyond resumes. HireLogic can also support job requisition and intake calls, generating detailed job descriptions, skill requirements, and relevant interview questions for any position based on specific hiring manager needs.

"HireLogic's intake call analysis has become an important accelerant at the start of a new search," said Amanda Dobson, Vice President of Recruitment at EEIHR. "A critical step in the staffing process is to fully understand the nuanced requirements of the positions we need to fill. HireLogic augments our team in capturing and synthesizing these requirements so we can better align our recruiting efforts with validated hiring manager needs."

About HireLogic

HireLogic is an AI-powered conversational analytics platform that dramatically improves interview intelligence and productivity, to enable smarter talent acquisition and staffing decisions. Built on decades of recruiting experience and using a combination of proprietary machine learning and third-party generative AI models, HireLogic extracts valuable insights by listening to any in-person or remote interview. With HireLogic, managers can finally get deep visibility into their recruiting team performance, including compliance. HireLogic can be used by individuals or organizations of any size, who can start experiencing smarter hiring for free at www.hirelogic.com.

About Employment Enterprises

Employment Enterprises, Inc. (EEIHR) is an award-winning, 100% woman-owned small business with more than 40 years of experience providing clients with innovative workforce solutions while evolving with the demands of our clients. Since our inception, we have provided staffing, recruiting, and employer of record services to a wide variety of clients varying in size from small boutique organizations to Fortune 500 companies. Employment Enterprises, Inc. earned a place on Inc. Magazine's list of the 500 fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States a remarkable four times. www.eeihr.com

