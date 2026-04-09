Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against GT Independence Services, LLC, for Over Underpayment of Employees' Wages

GT Independence Services, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record employees' full-time worked, including but not limited to, time worked off-the-clock. This, allegedly, resulted in violations to various California Labor Laws.

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RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that GT Independence Services, LLC, violated the California Labor Code. The GT Independence Services, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. CVRI2601957, is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

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According to the lawsuit filed against GT Independence Services, LLC, the company allegedly failed to provide Plaintiff with all legally required meal and rest periods. From time to time, Plaintiff was allegedly asked to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minutes rest periods. Further these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first , second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant underpaid sick wages to Plaintiff by failing to pay such wages at the regular rate of pay, when sick pay was paid, it was paid at the base rate of pay. Defendant failed to reimburse and indemnify Plaintiff for required business expenses associated with their job duties. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 246(1)(2) and 2802.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against GT Independence Services, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

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Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

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