Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Curriculum Associates, LLC, for Alleged Discrimination

Curriculum Associates, LLC, an educational assessment, instruction and support services company, allegedly discriminated against an employee by failing to provide job opportunities within the company after she took maternity leave.

ORANGE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Curriculum Associates, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Curriculum Associates, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2025-01534071-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Curriculum Associates, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges the named Plaintiff was discriminated against and denied an internal job opportunity due to her recent pregnancy and maternity leave. Plaintiff returned to work in or around June of 2025. Once she returned from leave, Plaintiff applied for a new job title within the company. However, Plaintiff was denied this job opportunity. Within the State of California there exists a substantial and fundamental public policy, set forth in the California Government Code §12900 et seq., which forbids discrimination based on one taking pregnancy disability leave.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Curriculum Associates, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

