Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against The Sherwin-Williams Company, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees With Required Breaks

The Sherwin-Williams Company allegedly failed to provide employees with all legally required meal and rest breaks. The lawsuit alleges this resulted in employees not receiving their complete wages due to the errors of time not being accurately recorded from the missed meal and rest breaks.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that The Sherwin-Williams Company violated the California Labor Code. The Sherwin-Williams Company class action lawsuit, Case No. STK-CV-UOE-2026-137, is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, The Sherwin-Williams Company allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Sherwin-Williams Company allegedly required Plaintiffs to work on their meal and break periods which should have been Plaintiffs' off-duty meal breaks. This resulted in Defendant rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to Plaintiff. As a result of their rigorous work schedules, employees were allegedly required from time to time to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

