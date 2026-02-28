Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Veracity Research Co., LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Employees With Required Meal Breaks

Veracity Research Co., LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest breaks throughout their shifts. This additionally resulted in allegations of underpayment of wages to employees since their time was not being accurately accounted for.

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Veracity Research Co, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Veracity Research Co., LLC class action lawsuit, Case No 30-2025-01533351-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Veracity Research Co., LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Allegedly, Defendant required Plaintiffs to work from time to time interrupted by work assignments while clocked out from what should have been Plaintiffs' off-duty meal break. Resulting in Defendant rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to Plaintiffs. As a result of Plaintiffs' rigorous work schedules, employees' were from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minutes off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. Employees were also allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .

