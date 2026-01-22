Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against BJ's Restaurants, Inc., for Inaccurate Payment of Overtime Wages

BJ's Restaurants, Inc, an American restaurant chain which operates locations throughout California, allegedly failed to provide required meal periods and rest periods to employees. This allegedly resulted in employees missing out on wages they should have been paid.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The BJ's Restaurants, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25-CIV-09240, is currently pending in the San Mateo County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

According to the lawsuit filed, BJ's Restaurants, Inc allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges employees were required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. Additionally, these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked for ten (10) hours or more from time to time. The wage statements allegedly failed to identify the accurate total hours worked each pay period. When the hours shown on the wage statement were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period in alleged violation of Cal. Code 226 (a)(2) .

For more information about the class action lawsuit against BJ's Restaurants, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP