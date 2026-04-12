Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against Builder's First Source LLC, for Alleged Failure to Provide Required Meal Periods and Rest Periods

Builder's First Source LLC, a tree maintenance and removal company, allegedly failed to provide employees with all legally required meal and rest breaks. This resulted in allegations of the company paying employees inaccurate wages, thus providing inaccurate wages statements.

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SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Builder's First Source LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Builders First Source LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CU008344C, is currently pending in the San Diego Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

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According to the lawsuit filed, Builder's First Source LLC allegedly (a) failed to provide meal and rest periods, (b) failed to pay employees minimum and overtime wages, (c) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (d) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (e) failed to pay sick wages, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges the wage statements failed to identify the accurate total hours worked each pay period. When the hours shown on the wage statements were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period in violation of Cal. Lab. Code 226(a)(2). California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Builder's First Source LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

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Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

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