Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc., for Alleged Violation of Meal & Rest Period Requirements

The dealership company Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc. allegedly failed to provide their employees legally required meal periods and rest periods, among other things. This resulted in various other California Labor Code allegations.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV029038, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

According to the lawsuit filed, Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc. allegedly required employees to work during their meal periods. These employees were allegedly, from time to time, unable to take thirty (30) minute off duty meal breaks and/or were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods . Additionally, the employees were required to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Further, Defendant often allegedly failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period for some workdays in which these employees were required by Defendant to work ten (10) hours of work. Defendant also, allegedly, engaged in the practice of rounding the meal period times to avoid paying penalties to Employees. Therefore, employees unknowingly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation.

The Complaint further alleges Plaintiff was required by Defendant to use their own personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties as employees for Defendant but were not reimbursed or indemnified by Defendant for the cost associated with the use of their personal cellular phones for Defendant's benefit. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab. Code § 2802.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against the Niello Bavarian Automobiles II, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP