Employment Law Attorneys Christina McEnerney And Johnny Griggs Join Labor, Employment, And Immigration Law Firm Kauff McGuire & Margolis' Los Angeles Office

Christina McEnerney ( [email protected] ) advises employers regarding performance and disciplinary issues, leaves of absence, employment agreements, pay equity, wage and hour compliance, disability accommodations, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. As Assistant General Counsel in The Walt Disney Company's litigation department, Christina addressed employment and entertainment matters across its diverse operations, including its theme parks, television and film studios, digital services, corporate departments, and retail operations. She advised human resources and internal clients regarding employment policies and practices and supervised individual plaintiff and class-action lawsuits involving a broad range of employment and general litigation issues. In matters of enterprise-wide compliance, Christina addressed issues regarding public accommodations for individuals with disabilities (e.g., website accessibility compliance, services for theme parks guests with visual impairments, and access to rides and attractions for guests with cognitive and mobility disabilities), and litigation involving copyright/trademark, tort, and contract claims.

Johnny Griggs ([email protected]) has long represented clients in the Fortune 500, midsized businesses, and entrepreneurial enterprises in high-stakes, employment-related and complex litigation matters. He is a trusted advisor to high-profile clients, including a former Chief of Police of the City of Los Angeles, a former Superintendent of Schools for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Fabulous Forum (former home of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Kings), the President of the Los Angeles Urban League, a prominent civil rights leader in the City of Los Angeles, a world-renowned artist, and a number of prominent CEOs. Johnny also donates his time and counsel to causes relating to public education and urban issues. A long-time civil rights activist, Johnny has restructured, led, and counseled significant public benefit corporations and represented clients successfully in important civil rights litigation.

"KM&M is delighted to welcome Christina and Johnny," says Managing Partner Bill Zuckerman. "They enhance an already unrivaled labor and employment law practice that provides effective and efficient legal services to a range of clients from major corporations to emerging companies at every stage of growth."

"By bringing aboard Johnny and Christina," notes Employment Law Practice Group Chair Michele Coyne, "KM&M further underscores its commitment to serve Los Angeles–area businesses and the growing number of companies requiring West Coast–based legal services. These two talented attorneys add even more depth to our already distinguished roster of employment law professionals, ensuring new opportunities to deliver outstanding service and value to our existing and future clients."

About Kauff McGuire & Margolis

Since 1972, clients have relied on Kauff McGuire & Margolis ( www.kmm.com ) to resolve the entire range or legal and business matters relating to the areas of labor, employment, and immigration law. Corporations, nonprofits, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and referring law firms rely on KM&M attorneys' deep legal knowledge, their single-minded focus on developing strategies and solutions that support client interests, and the skill with which KM&M navigates complex negotiations to ensure the best possible outcomes.

SOURCE Kauff McGuire & Margolis