Employment Law Firm Agrees To Provide Pro Bono Legal Assistance To Any Federal Employee Who Refuses To Separate Children From Their Parents At The Border

SEATTLE, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HKM Employment Attorneys LLP supports employees who have taken a stand against the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in separations of undocumented parents and kids. HKM is continuing its mission to support employees who take a stand against inherent wrongs by their employer, and that mission does not change when their employer is the government. HKM was founded on the principles that all people are entitled equal treatment regardless of nationality, race, and origin. Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder next to all of the federal and state employees who have refused or plan to refuse to enforce the recent policy by the United States government that immigrants be separated from their children.
Dan Kalish, Managing Partner of HKM Employment Attorneys LLP, notes, "The abhorrent action of tearing thousands of children away from their families to be wards of the state when there is no evidence of unfit parenting is a blind and deaf approach to immigration concerns." Kalish continues, "We want to support those employees who take a stand against this, and that is why our firm will provide free legal assistance to any employee who feels uncomfortable with this policy." Another HKM attorney, Jason Rittereiser, and a candidate for Congress in WA-08, encouraged HKM to provide this pro bono assistance, and the firm readily agreed. Rittereiser noted, "Like so many Americans, I am outraged by the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents. This is un-American," Rittereiser said. "I am happy that my law firm, HKM, has agreed to engage in this nationwide pro-bono legal effort to represent any federal or state employee who refuses to enforce this horrific policy."
HKM will not charge any client for any assistance provided. As part of this assistance, the firm will provide, at a minimum, a free consultation to any federal or state employee who has refused or is considering refusing to enforce the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that requires that employees separate children from their parents upon migration to the United States. HKM will offer a consultation free of charge but does not guarantee legal representation beyond the initial consultation. HKM suggests any federal employee considering refusing to abide by the zero-tolerance policy contact HKM first so that the firm can explain the employee's rights and options.
Those affected employees can visit https://hkm.com/child to set-up a free consultation.
SOURCE HKM Employment Attorneys LLP
