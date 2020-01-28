Employment Law Firm Outten & Golden Announces Promotion of Two Lawyers in New York City Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law firm Outten & Golden LLP announced today the promotion of Michael J. Scimone to partnership, and the promotion of Michael N. Litrownik to Counsel, effective January 1, 2020.

Michael J. Scimone is a member of the firm's Class Action Practice Group. He is based in the New York office. His cases have focused primarily on wage-and-hour litigation, including employee misclassification, off-the-clock and expense reimbursement claims, and litigation on behalf of restaurant employees. He is also currently co-lead counsel in litigation against a private prison contractor alleged to have committed forced-labor violations in an ICE immigration detention facility.

Mr. Scimone has extensive experience coordinating class action trials with multiple co-counsel and utilizing complex expert witnesses. For example, Mr. Scimone was a key member of the trial team in Strauch v. Computer Sciences Corporation, where O&G and its co-counsel won a jury verdict finding that the defendant had willfully misclassified over 900 technical support workers. He is a member of the Sedona Conference's Working Group 1, and has participated in drafting Sedona publications on civil discovery. Prior to law school, Mr. Scimone was a union organizer for UNITE HERE, a major North American union.

Mr. Scimone received his B.A. from Vassar College in 2001 and received his J.D. from the City University of New York School of Law in 2009. Mr. Scimone is admitted to practice in New York, in the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of New York, the District of Colorado, and the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit.

Michael N. Litrownik is a member of the firm's Class Action Practice Group, focusing primarily on class action discrimination and wage theft matters, including a series of pathbreaking employment and lending discrimination class actions on behalf of DACA recipients. Mr. Litrownik has also served as trial counsel in individual and class action matters and co-authored an amicus brief on behalf of academic sociologists and economists urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect DACA. He is based in the New York office.

Before joining the firm in 2013, Mr. Litrownik represented consumers, workers, and victims of police misconduct in individual and class action litigation at Bromberg Law Office, P.C.

Mr. Litrownik received his B.A. from the University of Rochester in 2004 and his J.D. from Washington University School of Law in 2010. Mr. Litrownik is admitted to practice in New York and Massachusetts and before numerous federal district and appellate courts.

"These promotions are extremely well deserved and represent our continuing efforts to provide career path and development opportunities for our attorneys," said Adam T. Klein, Managing Partner.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

