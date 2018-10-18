Employment Law Firm, Outten & Golden LLP Recognized as Tier 1 Nationally in Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" for 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP has been selected once again in multiple categories in U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyers, a US-based peer review. For 2019, the firm is ranked Tier 1 nationally for Litigation—Labor & Employment, and Tier 1 in New York City for Employment Law—Individuals and for Litigation—Labor & Employment, and Tier 2 in Washington, DC Metropolitan area for Employment Law – Individuals.

Partners Wayne N. Outten, Adam T. Klein, Laurence S. Moy, Justin M. Swartz, Wendi S. Lazar, Tammy Marzigliano, Rachel Bien, and Susan E. Huhta have been recognized by Best Lawyers®, along with Senior Counsel Lewis Steel, Counsel Darnley D. Stewart, and Of Counsel David Lopez.

Partner Justin M. Swartz has been named "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers® for: Litigation - Labor and Employment, New York City.

"Being listed by Best Lawyers means that our peers recognize that we are serving our clients' interests with excellence and integrity, which is our goal," said Mr. Outten, the managing partner at Outten & Golden, the largest employee-side employment law firm in the United States.

The U.S.News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements, handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/ option agreements), and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender & Queer Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Wayne N. Outten at (212) 245-1000.

outtengolden.com

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

http://outtengolden.com

