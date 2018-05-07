Employment Law Specialist Keith Clouse Named Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

"At Clouse Brown, we're known as The Executive's Lawyer because of our dedication to helping senior and C-suite executives with their most important employment and contract matters," Mr. Clouse says. "My selection to the Best Lawyers in Dallas is a result of the quality work delivered by our entire team."

Mr. Clouse has been Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than two decades. His track record includes representing senior executives, owners of small and large businesses, physicians, and corporations in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiations.

Senior-level and C-suite executives regularly call on Mr. Clouse to negotiate, draft and litigate employment contracts and severance packages. He also maintains a long track record of advising clients on covenants not to compete, severance agreements, equity awards, trade secret disputes, breach of fiduciary duty claims, and protection of intellectual property in the employment context.

An employment arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association since 2007, Mr. Clouse has been named to the annual Texas Super Lawyers list every year since 2003 based on his labor and employment law expertise. He also has been named to the Dallas 500 list of the city's top business leaders by the publishers of D CEO magazine.

Clouse Brown is a Dallas-based employment law boutique. The firm represents senior executives, business owners, physicians, corporations and others in a variety of complex employment litigation, arbitration and negotiations. Learn more at www.clousebrown.com.

