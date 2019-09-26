Employment Screening Resources (ESR) CEO Lester Rosen Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From PBSA (Formerly NAPBS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Lester Rosen, founder and CEO of Sacramento, California-based background check provider Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), has received the Mike Sankey Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor awarded by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), formerly the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a non-profit trade group representing the background screening industry.

Rosen received the award during the opening ceremony of the 2019 PBSA Annual Conference that took place in September in San Antonio, Texas. The Mike Sankey Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the outstanding contributions made during a career that advance excellence in the background screening profession. The award is named after the late Michael Sankey, who was its first recipient in 2018.

"I am honored to stand before you this evening to help pay tribute to Les Rosen and his unparalleled contribution to our industry as he receives the Mike Sankey Lifetime Achievement Award. I cannot imagine where we as background screeners would be without the distinguished service of Les Rosen," said ESR Vice President of Strategic Growth Dawn Standerwick, who spoke at the PBSA conference.

Rosen was the chairperson of the steering committee that founded the PBSA – then known as the NAPBS – in 2003 and served as first co-chair in 2004. The PBSA was established to promote a high level of ethics and performance standards for the background screening industry and currently represents nearly 900 member companies that conduct millions of background checks each year.

Rosen is the author of "The Safe Hiring Manual," a comprehensive guide to background checks that is described as "an encyclopedia of hiring guidelines." He is a frequent speaker on due diligence issues at conferences and has written numerous articles and white papers. He also has testified as a background check expert in court and worked on legislation in California affecting employers that screen applicants.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Founded by attorney Lester Rosen in 1997, Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider accredited by the PBSA under the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) that is a widely recognized seal of approval for background screening organizations committed to achieving excellence. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Standerwick

Phone: (415) 761-9027

Email: dstanderwick@esrcheck.com

Related Images

employment-screening-resources-esr.png

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

SOURCE Employment Screening Resources (ESR)

Related Links

http://www.esrcheck.com

