Emporia Launches Residential EV Charger Credit and Streamlined Installation Program in Partnership with Treehouse

Under the partnership, Emporia customers will receive a $100 credit, an installation estimate in less than two minutes and the ability to avoid incremental panel upgrade fees

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emporia Energy , a leading innovator in award-winning Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and home energy management software solutions, today announced the launch of its $100 residential charger credit program and new strategic partnership with Treehouse , a software-enabled electrification company that delivers turnkey installations for home EV charging, providing its nationwide customers with an easy and affordable end-to-end buyer experience.

Treehouse

Customers who purchase an Emporia Energy Level 2 EV home charging solution through the company's website will receive confirmation of the credit and a home installation estimate in less than two minutes. Partnering with Treehouse removes the historically daunting need to find an electrician and manage and pay for a separate installation process. Treehouse manages quoting and design through to permitting and installation, delivering a delightful, streamlined experience for EV customers.

"We believe that a seamless and cost-effective installation experience is an essential part of the EV adoption journey," said Shawn McLaughlin, CEO of Emporia Energy. "Pairing our commitment to customer satisfaction with Treehouse's trusted end-to-end installation process ensures that purchasing and setting up an EV charger in your home is easier than ever."

Many homes are not initially equipped to handle the loads required for a Level 2 EV charger. The Emporia and Treehouse partnership mitigates expensive panel upgrades with Emporia's PowerSmart load management addition to its Level 2 EV home charger.

EV adoption continues to grow, and according to the International Energy Agency, new EV registrations in the U.S. totaled 1.4 million in 2023, increasing by more than 40% compared to 2022. Until nationwide infrastructure provides more charging options, EV owners all face the challenge of finding a trusted and affordable installer for their chargers, and Treehouse and Emporia are solving the "last mile" problem for homeowner adoption.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Emporia to make the process of purchasing and installing a home EV charger simpler and more affordable for homeowners nationwide," said Eric Owski, Co-Founder & CEO of Treehouse. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating electrification by removing major barriers to EV adoption."

Emporia's Energy Star Certified Level 2 EV Charger is accessibly priced at $399, compatible with all EVs and supports up to 48 A charging, providing a full charge for most EV batteries in five to eight hours. It comes with a 24-foot cord and supports either a hardwired or plug-in installation, is UL-listed for safety and compliance and is rated NEMA Type 4 for indoor and outdoor use. Federal alternative fuel tax credit for 30% of the cost of the charger and installation (up to $1,000) is available. In addition to the company's new $100 credit, the customer's state, province or local utility may also offer incentives.

For more information about Emporia, please visit emporiaenergy.com

About Emporia Energy

Emporia is a leading technology company revolutionizing home energy by providing affordable, integrated solutions that empower homeowners to optimize energy usage to reduce costs and carbon footprint. Emporia's Home Energy Management Platform is a powerful software system that connects their Vue Home Energy Monitor, Level 2 EV Charger, Smart Plugs, Home Battery, and third-party thermostats and appliances. By automating energy use through real-time monitoring and scheduling, the platform optimizes consumption, reduces costs, and simplifies home energy management—all within one intuitive app. For more information, visit www.emporiaenergy.com .

About Treehouse

Treehouse is a software-enabled installation platform for electrification projects. The company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of the places we live and work by simplifying the electrification journey. By operating as a centralized, end-to-end partner, Treehouse helps companies scale electrification programs nationwide and deliver seamless, delightful installation experiences for customers.

Media Contact

Elle Welch

[email protected]

(423) 605-5553

SOURCE Emporia Energy