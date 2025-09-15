Emporia Research Expands into Healthcare, Bringing Innovation and Scale to Research Participant Recruitment

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emporia Research, a leader in B2B research participant recruitment, today announced the expansion of its capabilities into healthcare research. The company will now support clients in recruiting physicians, healthcare executives and clinical staff, three critical audiences that have historically been underserved in research recruitment.

With access to over 10 million healthcare professionals across therapeutic specializations and niche subgroups, Emporia Research is uniquely positioned to deliver precise, compliant and cost-effective recruitment solutions.

"We see healthcare as a huge opportunity," said Michael Hess, Co-Founder and CEO of Emporia Research. "For too long, healthcare research recruitment has been underserved and fragmented, with clients consistently asking for more. By bringing the same programmatic engine and rigorous fraud prevention we've used in B2B research, we can deliver a new level of value to the healthcare ecosystem."

Strengthening Trust with Best-in-Class Fraud Prevention

Emporia's healthcare expansion builds on the company's foundational data quality layers, including:

LinkedIn data verification





Proprietary "Pori" waterfall fraud detection layer





detection layer Third-party verified participants

In healthcare, these safeguards are enhanced with state medical board and NPI registry checks to ensure authenticity, professional expertise and compliance.

Competitive Pricing Meets Industry-Leading Quality

Historically, healthcare recruitment has been dominated by service heavy approaches that drive up costs. Emporia's programmatic recruitment engine offers a new path forward: competitive pricing combined with industry-best fraud detection rates, the same benchmark the company has already achieved in B2B research.

"We have invested heavily in building out our healthcare asset," said Jake Roeland, Co-Founder and CTO of Emporia Research. "While we know there is still a long way to go, we have focused on developing the ability to deeply profile healthcare professionals in ways that matter for research. Our approach is built on a foundation of trust in who the person is, supported by LinkedIn verification and relevant credentialing. This gives our clients confidence that they are hearing directly from the right voices in healthcare."

For more information, visit https://www.emporiaresearch.com/contact

