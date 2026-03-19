Emporix and ACR Deploy AI-Driven Commerce Automation - Reducing B2B Order Processing Time by Up to 87%

An AI-powered orchestration layer now interprets, validates, and autonomously processes PDF-based purchase orders – cutting handling time from ~8 minutes to under 60 seconds

ZUG, Switzerland and EXTON, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emporix , the cloud-native provider of a next-generation digital commerce platform with orchestration and AI-driven intelligence at its core, has successfully deployed an AI-powered order automation solution with ACR (formerly AmerCareRoyal), a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries.

At the heart of the initiative is an AI-driven orchestration layer that autonomously interprets unstructured purchase order documents, validates business logic, and triggers downstream ERP actions – without human intervention. The result: order processing times reduced from approximately 8 minutes to under 60 seconds in early deployment scenarios, representing a time savings of up to 87%.

The initiative represents a key execution milestone within ACR's broader enterprise AI strategy. As part of the company's AI Framework Program and Center of Excellence — led by Chief Information Officer Thai Vong — it demonstrates how structured enterprise AI can move beyond isolated efficiency gains to become a foundational capability for scalable, autonomous commerce operations. The solution went live in Q1 2026 and is already delivering measurable improvements in speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

"This initiative reflects how we're applying enterprise AI to drive operational precision while strengthening the customer experience," says Thai Vong, Chief Information Officer at ACR. "Reducing manual friction improves reliability across the value chain and allows our teams to focus on higher-impact work."

From Manual Processes to Intelligent Automation

Following years of growth through acquisition, ACR operated across a diverse and evolving digital landscape while managing a high volume of email-based purchase orders. Although many transactions flowed through established EDI channels, a portion still required manual entry into the ERP system. This created additional workload for the customer service team and introduced opportunities for occasional downstream adjustments and added coordination across teams.

The Emporix platform – built on a modular architecture combining orchestration, composable commerce, and agentic AI – provided the foundation for a scalable, intelligent approach. Thanks to its headless, API-first architecture and integrated orchestration engine, Emporix enabled ACR to automate the entire order intake process without requiring a disruptive replatforming effort.

"We didn't need an RFP. What we needed was a partner who could move quickly, integrate cleanly, and support our roadmap," Vong added. "Emporix checked every box."

Rapid Implementation, Measurable Results

Despite the complexity of ACR's multi-system environment, the project was delivered within six months. Weekly syncs, close coordination with internal IT, and Emporix's solution-first approach ensured a smooth rollout. A phased implementation gave ACR time to test, adapt, and build confidence in the new process while minimizing operational risk.

Early KPIs show remarkable improvements:

Order processing time reduced from ~8 minutes to <1 minute

reduced from ~8 minutes to <1 minute Error rates significantly reduced

significantly reduced Customer service workload shifted from manual tasks to value-added interactions

shifted from manual tasks to value-added interactions Automation coverage expanding across additional workflows

Building the Foundation for Autonomous Commerce

Emporix currently underpins a range of ACR capabilities, including a customer portal providing real-time visibility into orders, invoices, and pricing; return management automation; a customer-facing product catalog; and a centralized digital asset management layer. Plans are in place to expand into cart, checkout, and account self-service, with further integration of AI agents into orchestration workflows.

"This isn't just about solving today's problems. It's about building an agile digital foundation that supports where we're going next — scaling automation, integrating acquisitions, and evolving toward true digital commerce maturity", Vong concluded.

This approach aligns with the BOAT concept (Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies) as defined by Gartner — the convergence of RPA, business process automation, iPaaS, and workflow technologies. ACR is building on top of that foundation: with intelligent agents operating within orchestrated workflows, the company is moving from process automation toward agent-driven commerce execution, where operational decisions are handled autonomously across systems.

About Emporix

Emporix offers the first cloud-native platform for autonomous commerce. The solution was developed to enable B2B organizations with high operational demands to engage in a new type of digital commerce: faster, more efficient and more intelligent. The ACE platform combines preconfigured value streams, visually controllable process logic and AI-powered agents to automate commerce processes in real time and operate them increasingly autonomously. Companies such as ACR, HABA, LMT Tools and TRADIUM use Emporix to reduce their operational complexity, shorten their time to market and lower their costs.

The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with offices in Stuttgart, Germany, and Gliwice, Poland.

For more information, visit www.emporix.com .

About ACR (formerly known as AmerCareRoyal)

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, ACR's family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore ACR's comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit weareACR.com .

Thai Vong is Chief Information Officer at ACR, where he leads enterprise digital transformation, AI strategy, and technology integration across the organization and its growing portfolio of acquisitions. With more than 20 years of experience, he specializes in scaling intelligent automation, modernizing complex system landscapes, and building structured enterprise AI frameworks that translate strategy into measurable operational performance.

For further information or interview requests, please contact:

Sebastian Lauk

Director of Marketing, Emporix

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Bob Spoerl

(773) 453-2444

[email protected]

SOURCE Emporix