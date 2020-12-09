empow Announces Expansion of its i-XDR Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- empow – who's i-SIEM solution brought significant noise reduction to the SIEM arena with automation technology – today announced that its new i-XDR platform now comes complete with an integrated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) agent.

i-XDR is an intent-based Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform designed to eliminate the mounting challenges of operating security platforms, making overall cyberattack identification and remediation more efficient, faster and more cost-effective. It is delivered as a complete security stack starting from the endpoint, including malware prevention, with analytics, alerting, and reporting.

"We're excited to be extending our relationship with empow down to the endpoint," said Doug Farber VP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels of Elastic. "With their i-XDR offering, empow is bringing to the table a platform that provides the integrated solution needed to prevent and detect cyberattacks, all with the foundation of the Elastic Stack. A key empow value – automation for noise reduction – means that even organizations with small security teams can effectively operate the platform."

"With the inclusion of an integrated agent, i-XDR now provides end-to-end security detection, investigation and response capabilities, under one 'integrated security stack'," said Avi Chesla, empow's Founder & CEO. "We hear from customers all the time that they are tired of having to buy point solutions, build connectors, and manage a sort of DIY style of security network – purchasing SIEM, EDR, SOAR, TI tools from different vendors, then having to deal with the headache of integrating them effectively. We make it easy with this one-stop-shop offering, providing clients optimal protection of their network with all these capabilities, in one easy-to-manage platform."

empow's SIEM was designed leveraging technology as its underlying repository and management platform for security logs, and since 2018 the company has been a part of the Elastic OEM Partner program. Every instance of i-SIEM and i-XDR comes complete with an Elastic Platinum subscription providing the speed, scale, and relevance user are looking for in a modern SIEM. This provides customers with the combined power of Elastic and empow's patented, automated NG-SIEM technology, under one roof, with seamless integration, full support and a single point of contact.

About empow

empow is a leader in innovative technologies that adaptively detect and prevent cyberattacks by automatic classification and correlation of network, and endpoint logs in real-time, without the need for manually writing rules. Global organizations rely on empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, which automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and connects existing security tools to respond and predictively prevent attacks before they occur. empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and both direct and channel distribution to customers across the globe.

