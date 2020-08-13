empow Announces the Launch of a new XDR Product to Help Organizations React Faster to Cyberattacks

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today empow – whose i-SIEM solution brought significant noise reduction to the SIEM arena with automation technology – announced the launch of its new Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering: i-XDR.

i-XDR is an intent-based Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform designed to work alongside the organization's existing SIEM and security tools, to eliminate the mounting challenges of operating security platforms, making overall cyberattack identification and remediation more efficient, faster and more cost-effective.

"The main complaint we hear from organizations, both large and small, is 'please stop the noise,'" says empow's President, David Valovcin. "SOC teams are overwhelmed by false positives and are experiencing extreme alert fatigue. In addition, having to manually write and maintain correlation rules to keep their SIEMs running takes valuable time away from their main activities – securing organizations from harm. With i-XDR we are saying that we can stop the noise and significantly improve the performance of the security platform overall, helping organizations make more of what they already have."

Organizations have in place a variety of security tools, such as a security information and event management (SIEM) platforms, endpoint security tools or others, across cloud and on-prem environments. While they may be satisfied with some aspects of these tools' performance or features, many are interested in lowering the burden of false positives and the volume of data being processed by these tools. This need becomes especially pressing as many security vendors charge according to the volume of data, causing significant and unpredictable cost-creep over time.

"We use empow's technology to augment the performance of our Splunk platform," says Sreeni Kancharla, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Cadence Design Systems. "This combination enabled us to lower our overall costs, giving us great ROI. The key differentiator with empow is that the solution gives us not only great visibility, but improved enforcement of response. The solution is proving itself to be very valuable in helping us optimize what we already had."

i-XDR is based on empow's patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, reinforced with User Entity Behavior Algorithms (UEBA) and Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) engines. The company holds 15 patents (nine granted), giving it by far the most advanced automation technology in the security arena. This automation enables i-XDR to eliminate the manual process of writing and maintaining correlation rules.

i-XDR cuts through the noise, analyzes, prioritizes, and delivers a small number of truly high-risk entities to the organization's security orchestration tools, lowering cost, increasing speed and improving SIEM performance. i-XDR's advanced automation capabilities cut through the noise to understand the attacker's Intent, stopping attacks before they happen.

empow is a leader in innovative technologies that detect cyberattacks and automatically orchestrate adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real-time, without the need for manually writing rules. Global organizations rely on empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, which automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and connects existing security tools to respond and predictively prevent attacks before they occur.

