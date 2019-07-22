empow Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

empow is competing against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"It's exciting to see empow making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

"Security teams are hungry for an innovative solution like ours, which enables them to finally free up security analysts from the burden of having to write thousands of rules in order to sort through mountain of cyber data noise. On top of this, our strategic partnership with leading search company Elastic gives empow an even greater competitive edge in the SIEM arena," said Avi Chesla, empow's Founder & CEO. "We're on track to present 300% sales growth in 2019 over 2018, and with our positive momentum and unique technology in the multi-billion dollar SIEM marketplace, we believe we're on target to become a Black Unicorn."

About empow

empow is the developer of a new kind of security information and event management (SIEM) system that detects cyber attacks and automatically orchestrates adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real time, without the need for human-written rules. empow's strategic OEM partnership with Elastic makes empow's i- SIEM the optimal security solution for Elastic users.

empow is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv, and customers distributed across North America and Europe. The company has been widely recognized in the industry, was selected a Gartner Cool Vendor and received the SC Award Europe in 2019 for Best Emerging Technology.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

